Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.

Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a teenager wanted in the investigation of a deadly fire in Mountain View.

Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.

Investigators found Schweinel dead inside a burned home on April 19. Investigators say clues led them to Hearne.

A judge ordered Hearne jailed without any bond.

The investigation is ongoing and conducted by members of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Mountain View Police Department. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at (417) 469-3121 or the Mountain View Police Department at (417) 934-2525.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken,...
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

Latest News

SIU will be holding a vigil to honor the lives of two of their students killed in a crash on...
Vigil planned for SIU students killed in crash on Rte. 3
Across Missouri, many are working to destigmatize what you may think of the drug because for...
Local dispensaries work to educate and destigmatize marijuana
Data shows a spike in COVID cases that could be in wastewater.
Missouri wastewater samples finds first spike in COVID-19 cases in months
For some students in Cape Girardeau County, right now the future is murky when it comes to a...
SEMO and Mineral Area College in disagreement
Families, students, and professors at SIU are in mourning tonight following a deadly crash on...
SIU mourns loss of two graduate students