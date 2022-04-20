Southern Ill. cement plant to further reduce emissions, carbon footprint

GRAND CHAIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois cement plant transitioned to limestone cement to further reduce its emissions and carbon footprint.

According to a news release from Holcim US, the Lafarge Joppa cement plant transitioned to OneCem Portland limestone cement production.

They said the Joppa cement plant will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35,000 metric tons each year, equivalent to removing more than 7,600 cars off the nation’s roads for an entire year.

This transition came after other facilities in Texas, Missouri and Michigan also switched to the lower CO2-intensive product.

“As a leader in our industry, it’s our responsibility to build a path for others to follow by setting the bar for product innovation and improvement,” said Michel Klenk, plant manager, Holcim US. “OneCem fits the bill as a low-carbon product that allows for sustained performance with lower emissions — a major demand in the industry as we help our customers achieve significant emissions reductions while delivering products that continue to meet or exceed their exacting specifications.”

According to Holcim, OneCem is an alternative for traditional Portland cement. They said the blended material is manufactured with 10 percent finely ground limestone, resulting in a 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of Portland cement.

They said it can be used in any cement-based application, from residential construction to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Joppa plant produces 500,000 metric tons of cement annually, according to Holcim.

It was built in 1963 and supplies cement along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers from Minneapolis to the Gulf of Mexico and as far east as Pittsburgh.

