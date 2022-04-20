SEMO baseball partners with Mid-America Transplant for Donate Life Game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - April is National Donate Life Month and Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) has partnered with Mid-America Transplant to host the Donate Life Game, raising awareness for the importance of organ and tissue donation.

The game is set to take place at 6 p.m. at Capaha Field on Friday, April 22, which is National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

On the day of the game, SEMO’s baseball team will be trading in their red jerseys for blue and green jerseys, which are the Donate Life colors. Fans are being encouraged to wear blue and green in support of this lifesaving cause.

“We’re just really excited to be partnered with Mid-America Transplant and raising awareness for the lifesaving benefits of organ donation,” said Nate Saverino, SEMO associate director of athletics for external affairs. “Fans can join the SEMO Redhawks in providing hope to those waiting and register to be an organ and tissue donor.”

According to Mid-America Transplant, SEMO students have played a significant role in organ and tissue donation.

To those interested in registering as a donor, visit SayYesGiveLife.org.

