Scattered storms possible tonight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking scattered showers across the area this evening. Some of these showers are producing a little lightning so you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Later tonight, after midnight, a few more storms will move cross the Heartland. These storms will be capable of producing numerous lightning strikes as well as hail. Temperatures will remain steady in the 50s overnight.

Thursday will start of with scattered showers and storms early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warmer tomorrow with highs reaching the middle 70s.

