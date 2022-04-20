Heartland Votes
Scattered showers and thunderstorm expected this afternoon through tonight

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/20.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east across the area this afternoon and evening. There is a small threat for some small hail inside the stronger storms. The winds will really start to pick up through the second half of the day too! So what started as a decent day, will turn wet and windy! Highs will be well below average again, with most areas hanging in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon hours. Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, with lows only dropping into the 50s. Scattered showers are possible Thursday, but the chances will continue to drop as we move deeper into the day. It will also start to warm up, with some areas hitting the 70s for highs. The real warmth takes over on Friday, where much of the Heartland will hit 80 degrees!

