Public invited to Murray State University’s Centennial Exhibit grand opening

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The public is invited to the grand opening of Murray State University’s Centennial Exhibit.

The free event will be Thursday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release from Murray State, the exhibit was curated by Murray State’s Special Collections and Archives team and showcases milestones in the university’s 100-year history.

The program will also include remarks from Dean Cris Ferguson, dean of University Libraries; Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State University; and Dr. Jeff McLaughlin, director of Special Collections and Archives for University Libraries.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Melvin Henley, a Murray State University alumnus and retired faculty member. He will share his perspective on the years he has spent with the university.

University Libraries and the Office of Development are hosting the event. It’s sponsored by Murray State University Town and Gown.

