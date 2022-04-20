Overturned semi-tractor trailer blocks road in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid Old Mayfield Road at the intersection of Walnut Drive in McCracken County.

The sheriff’s office says a semi-tractor trailer overturned Wednesday morning.

Old Mayfield Road in this location is expected to be closed for several hours to allow crews to recover the rig.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies and crews with the McCracken County Department of Emergency Management are on the scene.

It is not clear what the semi was hauling or if there were any injuries.

