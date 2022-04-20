Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri bill would put restrictions on how race is talked about in public K-12 schools.

The GOP-led House on Tuesday voted 85-59 in favor of the bill, with some Republicans opposing the measure.

Students, parents and teachers could file complaints for alleged violations of the bill with Missouri’s attorney general or the state education department.

Critics say it could scare educators from having difficult conversations about history and race. But supporters say it’s meant to prevent students from being indoctrinated in school.

