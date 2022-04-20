Man injured cleaning guns

PILOT KNOB, Mo. (KFVS) - A Pilot Knob 18-year-old is in stable condition after he was shot in the face Monday night, April 18.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Pilot Knob medical center at 8:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

After investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses, deputies concluded the teen was cleaning guns after a day at the shooting range when a 9mm handgun he was handling discharged, causing a bullet to hit him in the face.

He was later flown to a St. Louis hospital in stable condition.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett calls the shooting an accident.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.