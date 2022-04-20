Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local woman says she was stalked with an Airtag

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman says she was the target of stalking with an Apple AirTag after a night out with friends in Soulard.

The woman, who wants to go by the her first name, Brooke, says she was stalked after having a good time at the Mission Taco location in Soulard. Police confirm that someone put an Apple AirTag on her car while she was out with friends on a night in early April.

“I was literally probably two yard sticks from the restaurant, parked right in front of it underneath the street light,” Brooke said.

An AirTag is a device created to help people keep track of small personal items such as keys. But authorities across the country are waning everyone about one of the dangers that comes with this technology.

“They will place these in a car, in a spot where they will not be obvious to somebody. Then, they’re able to track them using their phone ,” said an officer with the Dearborn, Michigan Police Department.

Brooke says she would not have known she was being followed if her iPhone did not show her maps when she woke up the next morning.

“It was this map showing me everywhere I had been starting at 12:45 leading up to my house,” she said. “It even showed me like stopping on CVS on the way home, to get some food.”

Authorities say they are still looking for the AirTag that was used to follow Brooke. If you have an iPhone, download the Find My iPhone App, or if you use an Android, there is an Apple Detect App to alert you if an AirTag is tracking you.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
According to a news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at North Second Street,...
Man accused of shooting father during argument

Latest News

A Pilot Knob 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a gun discharged causing a bullet to...
Man injured cleaning guns
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to...
Gov. Parson signs memo to create American Governors’ Border Strike Force
The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank