ISP Terrorism and Intelligence Center named 2021 Fusion Center of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) has been named the 2021 Fusion Center of the Year.

The National Fusion Center Association made the announcement during an annual training event last week.

Operated by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation, the STIC serves as the designated state fusion center and a resource for law enforcement officers seeking information related to criminal activity and terrorism.

“The selection of the Illinois State Police as the leading enterprise in the National Fusion Center Association network is a testament to the progress made possible by strong investments in public safety,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The troopers and staff of the ISP are the best in the nation and I’m grateful to see them recognized as such. I commend the leadership of the Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center and the entire ISP Division of Criminal Investigation team. Thank you for all that you do to keep the people of our state safe.”

According to ISP, the STIC allows analysts to perform thorough searches of all available databases and resources to obtain information for law enforcement officers which can assist with planning and preparedness efforts, improve decision making processes of law enforcement agencies, warn of potential threats, give an overview of the current threat environment and provide overall situational awareness.

“The Illinois Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center works 24/7/365 on all-crimes and all-threats to analyze and share vital information with state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as public safety partners, in order to keep us safe,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “It is the dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence of these men and women that has made Illinois a leading example of intelligence work and made the state and country a safer place to live.”

Fusion centers were established following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The STIC was established in 2003 and is staffed by ISP, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Program, Illinois State Board of Elections, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, and Western Illinois University.

