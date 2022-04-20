Heartland Votes
Ill. man awaiting sentencing for previous drug conviction in Ky. facing more charges following police chase

The driver, later identified as Davaar Shannon, ran from the scene but was caught a short distance away.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man awaiting sentencing for a previous drug conviction in McCracken County was arrested after fleeing from officers late Tuesday night, April 19.

Davaar Q. Shannon, 32, of Brookport, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces/second offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked operators license, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to Paducah police, an officer stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee around 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday on the parking lot of a motel in the 5100 block of Cairo Road for not having registration plates.

The driver, later identified as Shannon, ran from the scene but was caught a short distance away.

Police said they found less than a pound of marijuana in multiple plastic bags, $2,100 cash, scales, two cell phones and a box of small plastic baggies commonly used to package marijuana in a backpack Shannon was carrying.

Paducah police found marijuana, scales, plastic baggies and Oxycodone pills in a backpack Shannon was carrying, as well as in his Jeep.(Paducah Police Department)

They said a bottle he dropped contained 22 Oxycodone pills. They also found more marijuana and another Oxycodone pill in the Jeep he was driving.

Officers served a search warrant at a motel room where Shannon was staying. They said a woman there was cited for marijuana possession and released.

Shannon was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to police, court records showed he entered an Alford plea on February 23 to a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), and pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police (on foot) in McCracken County.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

