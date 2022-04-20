Heartland Votes
Heartland schools get communication boards for special needs students

Students and educators stand with a communication board at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape...
Students and educators stand with a communication board at Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several schools in the Heartland are getting an upgrade on their playground equipment with some new communication boards.

The playground equipment is being donated by the SEMO Speech and Hearing Clinic and is geared towards students with special needs.

We caught up with leaders with the SEMO Communication Disorders Department as they gave two of the communication boards to Cape Girardeau elementary schools.

“This is a way for kids that maybe don’t speak to communicate,” SEMO Communication Disorders Instructor Emily Obergoenner said. “They can now communicate with a board out in the playground. So it’s just a way to provide access and communication for everyone.”

Speech teachers with the school say this is an excellent way to be able to communicate with students that don’t have their communication devices with them while out on the playground.

“This will be an access for them to be able to communicate while they’re out here outside,” Angie Haggerty said. “Because, they don’t always bring their talkers outside with them. So if they don’t have them outside or if their talker dies or something like that, they can use this board instead to help communicate their wants and needs while they’re out here playing on the playground.”

“Most of the time our kids don’t bring their communication devices out here just because they can so easily get broken or damaged,” Rachel Hearnes said. “So this really going to bridge that gap for them for them to be able to communicate with their friends and peers and everything.”

