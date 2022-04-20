Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck and tank.
“We have been short a tanker for a few months and have really anticipated the arrival of the new apparatus,” Chief Glen Whitener said.
In a statement on Facebook, the Hayti Fire Department has replaced the “very first tanker that Hayti had.”
This Freightliner truck and custom built stainless tank and bed arrived on Wednesday April 13, 2022 to take the place of the truck and tank built in the 1970s.
The truck was designed in a cost-efficient way by members of the fire dept.
The truck was acquired with contributions from the city and fire department.
