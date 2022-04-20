Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. man wanted for failure to appear in court on charges including rape

Jeffrey Arington, 42, of Melber, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree rape,...
Jeffrey Arington, 42, of Melber, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges including first-degree rape.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jeffrey Arington, 42, of Melber, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

On March 7, the Carlisle County Circuit Court judge issued a bench warrant for Arington after he failed to appear in court on the charges.

Arington is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police will implement a new technology that detects the location of gunshots.
Cape Girardeau police using new technology to locate gunshots
A Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a weekend shooting.
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with weekend shooting
Police say an 18-year-old is in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself while...
18-year-old recovering after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
According to the company, the Joppa cement plant will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35,000...
Southern Ill. cement plant to further reduce emissions, carbon footprint