Graves Co. man wanted for failure to appear in court on charges including rape

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges including first-degree rape.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jeffrey Arington, 42, of Melber, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

On March 7, the Carlisle County Circuit Court judge issued a bench warrant for Arington after he failed to appear in court on the charges.

Arington is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

