Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson signs memo to create American Governors’ Border Strike Force

Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to establish the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to establish the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

A statement from Parson’s office says that the strike force is meant to allow states to collaborate to “disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations and cartels, combat human smuggling, and stop the flow of illegal drugs to states.”

“The Biden Administration has failed to secure our nation’s Southern Border, allowing millions of migrants and hundreds of thousands of pounds of illegal drugs to pour into the United States,” Parson said. “Time and time again, Governors have tried to work with the White House to discuss real solutions to secure the border. Instead, our concerns have been ignored, crime is out of control, and illegal drugs continue to infect our communities and harm our kids. Today, Governors are stepping up once again to do what the federal government refuses to do: secure our communities and protect our citizens.”

Efforts included in the partnership are sharing criminal justice information, improving interdiction on interstates to combat drug trafficking and sending law enforcement to train in border states.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank
Cape Girardeau will implement a new technology, that detects the location of gunshots.
Cape Girardeau Police uses new technology to locate gun shots
New technology to help police locate gun shots
New technology to help police locate gun shots
SIH releases community health needs assessment.
SIH releases community health needs assessment