Former Royals player auctioning off his estate for charity

Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is auctioning off items from his Kansas City home for charity.
Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is auctioning off items from his Kansas City home for charity.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause.

Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.

The sale will run from Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23. On Thursday, all items are sold at full price. Friday, prices for remaining items drop to between 20 and 35 percent off. And on Saturday, items left will be 50 to 70 percent off.

According to the press release from Brown Button Estate Sales, items in the home include a camoflauge KC Royals Memorial Day jersey signed by Kennedy, a bobblehad and baseball signed by Alex Gordon, A Marucci bat signed by Hunter Dozier, as well as various furniture, art, and clothes.

The signed memorabilia will be held in a raffle with winners being announced shortly after the sale closes Saturday.

100% of the proceeds goes to the charity, which has rescued 84 girls in the last 11 years.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and takes place at the home located at 18283 Melrose Drive in Overland Park.

To see more information about the sale, visit their website here.

