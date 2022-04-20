Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered afternoon storms, rain into Thursday

Southerly winds will also return today. Gusts could reach 30 mph this afternoon and evening.
Southerly winds will also return today. Gusts could reach 30 mph this afternoon and evening.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Clouds and rain, with few possible embedded storms, move into the Heartland today.

Most areas will stay dry this morning, but isolated sprinkles or a light shower is possible.

Southerly winds will also return today. Gusts could reach 30 mph this afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain chances increase this afternoon and continue overnight into early Thursday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible.

There is a very small risk of an isolated strong storm, with hail and heavy rain.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A warming trend kicks off Thursday.

Highs in the 80s are likely on Friday and Saturday.

It will also be breezy. Southernly winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Rain and storms return late Sunday into early next week.

Temps will also be slightly cooler, but still pleasant.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
According to a news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at North Second Street,...
Man accused of shooting father during argument

Latest News

Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.
Clouds In The AM-Rain In The PM
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms moving in tomorrow
There is a slight chance for a few light showers, but most of the rain will hold off until...
First Alert: Light rain tonight ahead of scattered thunderstorms tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances return tonight and Wednesday