First Alert: Scattered afternoon storms, rain into Thursday

(KFVS) - Clouds and rain, with few possible embedded storms, move into the Heartland today.

Most areas will stay dry this morning, but isolated sprinkles or a light shower is possible.

Southerly winds will also return today. Gusts could reach 30 mph this afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain chances increase this afternoon and continue overnight into early Thursday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible.

There is a very small risk of an isolated strong storm, with hail and heavy rain.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A warming trend kicks off Thursday.

Highs in the 80s are likely on Friday and Saturday.

It will also be breezy. Southernly winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Rain and storms return late Sunday into early next week.

Temps will also be slightly cooler, but still pleasant.

