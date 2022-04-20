Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
Left to right: Alison Duncan- 2021 NFCA Awards Committee Co-Chairperson. Mike Sena- NFCA...
ISP Terrorism and Intelligence Center named 2021 Fusion Center of the Year
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Wednesday, April 20,...
Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile