Crisis counseling offered to tornado victims

Crisis counseling offered to tornado victims
By Marsha Heller

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Free crisis counseling services is being offered to survivors of the December 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky.

The service is to help those who lived through the devastating storms to cope with trauma.

According to FEMA, survivors of tornado disaster frequently report feelings of anger, depression, sadness, stress or anxiety for months after it happens.

Counseling is available to residents of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren Counties.

Those wanting the free service are asked to contact the Commonwealth’s 211 line.

The three-digit telephone number connects Kentucky residents to health and human services agencies who can provide assistance for individuals and households recovering from the tornadoes.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Families operates the program through the following community behavioral health centers:

All services are anonymous. No records will be kept.

The meetings are not in a clinical or office setting, but in non-traditional settings such as shelters, homes and community buildings.

FEMA says counselors usually live in the disaster area and could be survivors themselves.

Some counseling is offered individually.

Group sessions may be led by trained crisis counselors.

Funding for crisis counseling is being offered for nine months through January 15, 2023.

