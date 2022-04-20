Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Columbine High School shooting: 23 years later

The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a...
The 13 victims in the April 20, 1999, shooting massacre included 12 high school students and a teacher. More than 20 others were injured. The two gunmen took their own lives.(MGN/Columbine Wiki)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, April 20, 2022 marks 23 years since the deadly Columbine High School shooting that claimed the lives of 13 people and injured several others.

This tragedy remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Today, and always, we remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steve Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matt Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Coach Dave Sanders
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend
  • Kyle Velasquez

The high school’s football team took to social media to pay tribute to the victims in a tweet that read: “Never Forgotten. Always in our hearts.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
Left to right: Alison Duncan- 2021 NFCA Awards Committee Co-Chairperson. Mike Sena- NFCA...
ISP Terrorism and Intelligence Center named 2021 Fusion Center of the Year
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Wednesday, April 20,...
Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile