Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Clouds In The AM-Rain In The PM

Grab the Umbrella Today & Tomorrow!
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds quickly increasing today giving us mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Isolated sprinkles or a light shower can occur during the morning. Most areas will remain dry. This afternoon, higher chances of rain and a few embedded storms are possible. Chances of precipitation will continue overnight into early Thursday morning. There is a very small risk of an isolated strong storm with hail and heavy rain. Southerly winds return today with gusts that can reach near 30mph this afternoon and tonight. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today.

A large warm-up still remains in the forecast for the end of the week into the weekend. You should be able to enjoy the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Keep in mind that gusty southerly winds can be up to 30mph.

Rain and storms return late Sunday into early next week with slightly cooler temps.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests
According to a news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at North Second Street,...
Man accused of shooting father during argument

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/19/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms moving in tomorrow
Your First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/19/22.
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/19/22