Clouds In The AM-Rain In The PM

Clouds quickly increasing today giving us mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Isolated sprinkles or a light shower can occur during the morning. Most areas will remain dry. This afternoon, higher chances of rain and a few embedded storms are possible. Chances of precipitation will continue overnight into early Thursday morning. There is a very small risk of an isolated strong storm with hail and heavy rain. Southerly winds return today with gusts that can reach near 30mph this afternoon and tonight. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today.

A large warm-up still remains in the forecast for the end of the week into the weekend. You should be able to enjoy the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Keep in mind that gusty southerly winds can be up to 30mph.

Rain and storms return late Sunday into early next week with slightly cooler temps.

-Lisa

