Charleston R-1 School District to go through big changes next fall

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - From teacher shortages to potential laws impacting lesson plans, we looked at what’s happening inside the classroom.

We start in Charleston, where the entire district is going through a major change.

“It just seemed like the smart thing to do at this time.”

Charleston Superintendent Jeremy Siebert is talking about the plan to combine grade levels and school buildings across the R-1 school district.

It’s something they did not expect to happen so soon.

“We actually were looking at this maybe a year down the road,” he said.

But, Siebert said a drop in enrollment combined with several teachers leaving made the changes necessary, starting next fall.

Here’s what’s happening.

Charleston fourth and fifth grade students are moving from the elementary school into the middle school.

Elementary School Principal Adam Grindstaff likes the change.

“The more quiet environment that is around them the better they concentrate. The more we remove distractions the more engagement and learning can happen,” Grindstaff said.

At the same time, seventh and eighth graders will move to the high school under Principal Jamarcus Williams.

“This is gonna allow us to offer more electives to seventh and eighth grade students and ninth through 12th students so were able to add a drama class to our high school students we were able to add some more P.E. electives to our seven and eighth grade students,” Williams said.

Siebert said he hopes the new plan will keep existing teachers and attract new educators to his district.

“We just increased our teacher salary by 5 percent going into the next year; and by us being able to combine resources and absorb positions then that gives us the flexibility to be able to do that also in the future,” Siebert said.

He said they still need to hire teachers before the district-wide changes take place next school year.

