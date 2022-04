CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Rock Drive will be closed through Friday, April 22 for pavement repairs.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, cews were working on the section between Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway on Wednesday.

They’ll be working from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The work zone is marked with signs.

