Wanted: Dangerous fugitive out of Calloway Co.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find fugitive Ronnie Sharp, who is wanted in connection with a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County from March.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Ronnie Sharp, 47, is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 145 pounds with with brown hair and brown eyes.

Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Ronnie Sharp.

They say Sharp should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sharp has a warrant issued for first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, and various other traffic related offenses.

Sheriff Nicky Knight said Sharp is also wanted for failure to appear while out on bond for a 2022 Calloway County felony case where he is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and various traffic related offenses.

Sharp has also been charged with first-degree bail jumping in that pending case.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office noted that Sharp is also wanted in Marshall County for failure to appear on a pending case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500 or Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.