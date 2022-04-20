Heartland Votes
Ark. man facing child molestation charge in Cape Girardeau Co.

Zackary T. Gourley, 20, was charged with class B felony child molestation in the second degree.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Arkansas man is accused of child molestation while in southeast Missouri over Easter weekend.

Zackary T. Gourley, 20, was charged with class B felony child molestation in the second degree.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an address on Sunday, April 17 regarding an alleged molestation of a juvenile victim from out of state, visiting family for the weekend.

It was alleged someone at the home, a non-family member, molested the juvenile early that morning.

Gourley was arrested and the prosecuting attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant with a $50,000 cash bond.

Deputies say he is currently in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

On Sunday, April 17th, 2022, deputies were dispatched to an address in Cape Girardeau County about alleged molestation...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

