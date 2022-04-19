Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local congregation still has hope, one year after fire destroyed church building

One year since the Latter-Day Saint church fire
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A church congregation in Cape Girardeau looks to the future one year after fire destroyed their house of worship.

”At a time of loss like that certainly for some people that can be a time where you question things.”

For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, that loss came one year ago when authorities say someone intentionally burned down their church.

But church leader Kevin Dickson says, they still have faith.

“We are going to rebuild, were still in a search for potential locations and so as that search continues, we’ll know at some point where we will put a new building,” said Dickson.

The church recently moved into this temporary leased facility on north kingshighway.

“Just really grateful to have a space that’s our space a space where we can leave things and set things up,” Dickson said.

A few church members says support from the community helped keep them going.

“It has been wonderful to see just all of the miracles that have happened. People have come together there’s been more strength in the congregation a lot of support, a lot of smiles, happiness,” said member Susan Fulton.

“I think faith is manifested through people and my faith in people has not only been restored but strengthened watching the community come together and supporting us in our time of need,” said member James Caldwell.

Dickson says, they hope to have a new church built within a couple of years.

“We are just grateful to be here right now and were looking forward to that time. It will give us an opportunity to kind of grow and prepare for that new building,” Dickson said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

SIH releases community health needs assessment.
SIH releases community health needs assessment
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
One year since the Latter-Day Saint church fire
One year since the Latter-Day Saint church fire
Surveying southern Illinois healthcare
Surveying southern Illinois healthcare