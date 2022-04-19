Local congregation still has hope, one year after fire destroyed church building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A church congregation in Cape Girardeau looks to the future one year after fire destroyed their house of worship.

”At a time of loss like that certainly for some people that can be a time where you question things.”

For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, that loss came one year ago when authorities say someone intentionally burned down their church.

But church leader Kevin Dickson says, they still have faith.

“We are going to rebuild, were still in a search for potential locations and so as that search continues, we’ll know at some point where we will put a new building,” said Dickson.

The church recently moved into this temporary leased facility on north kingshighway.

“Just really grateful to have a space that’s our space a space where we can leave things and set things up,” Dickson said.

A few church members says support from the community helped keep them going.

“It has been wonderful to see just all of the miracles that have happened. People have come together there’s been more strength in the congregation a lot of support, a lot of smiles, happiness,” said member Susan Fulton.

“I think faith is manifested through people and my faith in people has not only been restored but strengthened watching the community come together and supporting us in our time of need,” said member James Caldwell.

Dickson says, they hope to have a new church built within a couple of years.

“We are just grateful to be here right now and were looking forward to that time. It will give us an opportunity to kind of grow and prepare for that new building,” Dickson said.

