Sunny & Slightly Warmer Today

Clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s this morning. Freeze warning and a frost advisory issued across the Heartland. Patchy frost is possible during the early morning. A mostly sunny Tuesday ahead! Cool northwesterly winds will still keep temperatures below average in the mid and upper 50s. Clouds increase late today keeping temperatures in the 40s tonight.

On Wednesday, a few light showers possible early. Rain and a few storm chances will pick up during the afternoon and overnight hours into Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

A large warm up near the end of the week will place temps back in the 70s and 80s.

-Lisa

