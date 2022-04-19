Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sunny & Slightly Warmer Today

Clouds/Rain Return Tomorrow...
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s this morning. Freeze warning and a frost advisory issued across the Heartland. Patchy frost is possible during the early morning. A mostly sunny Tuesday ahead! Cool northwesterly winds will still keep temperatures below average in the mid and upper 50s.  Clouds increase late today keeping temperatures in the 40s tonight.

On Wednesday, a few light showers possible early. Rain and a few storm chances will pick up during the afternoon and overnight hours into Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

A large warm up near the end of the week will place temps back in the 70s and 80s.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Demarcus Rodrick Phoenix, 19 of West Memphis, Ark., was arrested on a felony theft charge in...
Man accused of money card scheme arrested
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A cold start to our Tuesday
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/18/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Patchy frost possible tonight!