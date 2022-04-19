Heartland Votes
Scattered showers and storms moving in tomorrow

Your First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/19/22.
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Even with the sunshine it was a chilly afternoon for this time of the year. This evening skies will start of clear but clouds will begin to increase later. This will keep temperatures from dropping as cold as we saw last night. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. A few of the storms could be strong with small hail being the main threat. Highs will range from the upper 50s west to the middle 60s southeast.

