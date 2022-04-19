Heartland Votes
Red carpet rolls out for Fault Line Film Festival

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Fault Line Film Festival will hold its annual short film festival competition Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

The festival will be held at the Rose Theatre on the university’s campus at 7 p.m. each night.

The red carpet will be rolled out for attendees and filmmakers.

This is the first in-person festival in two years because of the pandemic.

Filmmakers, university and high school students, will be competing for cash prizes, trophies and the $1,000 grand prize for Best of Festival.

