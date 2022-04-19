Heartland Votes
Rain chances return tonight and Wednesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clouds will spread back into the Heartland from the west this evening. There is a slight chance for a few light showers, but most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are possible too, through the second half of Wednesday. Lows tonight won’t be as cold, thanks to the clouds. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 40s. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday and highs will only be in the 50s to lower 60s. Warmer air arrives Thursday, behind a few more showers and thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

