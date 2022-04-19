Presentation shares history of Cape Girardeau Public Library for 100th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of the Cape Girardeau Public Library’s 100th anniversary, a presentation will share its history and origin.

Called “Cape Girardeau’s Carnegie Library,” the presentation will be Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. It will be given by Dr. Adam Criblez, professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to a news release from the library, you can learn about the prominent role women played in establishing the library and the local battles over its location and funding.

The event is free and open to the public.

According to the news release, Cape Girardeau dedicated its first public library in 1922. It was funded by the Carnegie Corporation and located next to the Common Pleas Courthouse on Lorimier Street.

The library building was used as a community and educational center for nearly six decades before it was transitioned into the Courthouse Annex.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.