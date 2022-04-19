Paducah compost facility to close temporarily

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is temporarily closing their compost facility to the public beginning Wednesday, April 20 through Monday, May 2.

The facility is located on the 1500 block of North Eighth Street.

City officials said the closure is because of routine grinding of brush.

During the regular schedule of the Compost Facility, Paducah residents can drop off brush, leaves and yard debris at no charge. There is a fee for contractors and those outside of city limits.

In addition to dropping off yard debris, the public can purchase compost, wood chip compost, and raw wood chips by the bucket load.

The Public Works Department operates the Compost Facility Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and can be reached at 270-444-8511.

