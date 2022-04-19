New Cape Girardeau city council holds first meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A packed house is on hand as newly elected Mayor Stacy Kinder took the oath of office at tonight’s city council meeting.

New Council members Mark Bliss (Ward 6) and Tameka Randle (Ward 2) also took their oaths as well as re-elected Ward 1 Representative Dan Presson.

Kinder told the council that she plans to make sure they have the best information available to make decisions. And as part of the council, she hopes to work on public safety, infrastructure, and city staffing. She would like to determine what Cape Girardeau needs to do to become the place for young people to settle down and establish roots.

In the new business section of the meeting, the council passed the first reading of an ordinance to create a Community Improvement District around the Rural King on Silver Springs. They council also approved new decorative stop signs for various intersections in the downtown business area.

