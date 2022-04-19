Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Cape Girardeau city council holds first meeting

Stacy Kinder is sworn in as mayor.
Stacy Kinder is sworn in as mayor.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A packed house is on hand as newly elected Mayor Stacy Kinder took the oath of office at tonight’s city council meeting.

New Council members Mark Bliss (Ward 6) and Tameka Randle (Ward 2) also took their oaths as well as re-elected Ward 1 Representative Dan Presson.

Caption

Kinder told the council that she plans to make sure they have the best information available to make decisions.  And as part of the council, she hopes to work on public safety, infrastructure, and  city staffing. She would like to determine what Cape Girardeau needs to do to become the place for young people to settle down and establish roots.

In the new business section of the meeting, the council passed the first reading of an ordinance to create a Community Improvement District around the Rural King on Silver Springs.   They council also approved new decorative stop signs for various intersections in the downtown business area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s office arrests one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Mark Bliss is sworn in to represent Ward 6.
0418_NewCapeCouncilMeeting_KFVS
In August of 2019, Madison Robinson was killed on her front porch in Cape Girardeau in a...
Food truck opens in honor of a victim of gun violence
David McClarty was loved by many in New Madrid County and the surrounding area.
David McClarty’s life honored in New Madrid County
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme