Mask guidelines updated in Ill. to align with federal court ruling

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - To align with a recent federal court ruling on mask mandates on public transportation, Governor JB Pritzker announced he will revise the state’s executive order.

Masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports in Illinois.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect the changes.

He said local municipalities have the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”

