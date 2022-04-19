Heartland Votes
Man accused of shooting father during argument

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, AR. (KAIT) - A Steele, Missouri man was arrested on Easter weekend after Blytheville police said he had shot his father.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at North Second Street, where they found Roy Vanvickle Sr., 46, of Blytheville, had been shot.

Vanvickle Sr. told officers Roy Vanvickle Jr., 26, of Steele, Mo., had been drinking and they got into an argument when Vanvickle Jr. shot him.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said Vanvickle Sr. was in critical condition and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A few hours later, Vanvickle Jr. was taken into custody in Caruthersville after being involved in a shooting in Hayti, according to the news release.

Vanvickle Jr. is currently being held in Missouri while awaiting extradition back to Arkansas to face a first-degree battery charge.

