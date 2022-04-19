Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IDOT to hold public meeting on I-57/64-Illinois 15 interchange

The informational and public input meeting, hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation...
The informational and public input meeting, hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), will be held at the Roland Lewis Community Building in Mount Vernon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A public meeting about the Interstate 57/64 interchange with Illinois 15 project in Mount Vernon will be held on Tuesday, April 26.

The informational and public input meeting, hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), will be held at the Roland Lewis Community Building in Mount Vernon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

IDOT is hoping to share preliminary engineering plans and environmental study for improvements.

Maps and exhibits will be on display.

The department also wants to address any safety concerns and gather public comments.

IDOT officials and the project consultant will be at the event.

Individuals who can not attend the meeting can submit comments on the project’s website until May 10, which can be found here.

Written comments can also be mailed to IDOT, but they must be postmarked before May 10.

The following is the mailing address:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Attn: Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer

P.O. Box 100

Carbondale, IL 62903

Those without internet access can contact Carrie Nelson at 618 549-2171, ext. 280, for more information about the project.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Driver killed in head-on crash
Driver killed in head-on crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash