IDOT to hold public meeting on I-57/64-Illinois 15 interchange

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A public meeting about the Interstate 57/64 interchange with Illinois 15 project in Mount Vernon will be held on Tuesday, April 26.

The informational and public input meeting, hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), will be held at the Roland Lewis Community Building in Mount Vernon from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

IDOT is hoping to share preliminary engineering plans and environmental study for improvements.

Maps and exhibits will be on display.

The department also wants to address any safety concerns and gather public comments.

IDOT officials and the project consultant will be at the event.

Individuals who can not attend the meeting can submit comments on the project’s website until May 10, which can be found here.

Written comments can also be mailed to IDOT, but they must be postmarked before May 10.

The following is the mailing address:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Attn: Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer

P.O. Box 100

Carbondale, IL 62903

Those without internet access can contact Carrie Nelson at 618 549-2171, ext. 280, for more information about the project.

