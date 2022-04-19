Heartland Votes
Heartland airports lift face mask requirement

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion and Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah confirmed on Tuesday they are not requiring face masks at this time.

The airports said passengers may continue to wear masks if they choose to do so.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport also announced on Tuesday it would no longer require face masks.

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S.

The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation.

