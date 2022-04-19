Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal budget bill, including $1.8B in tax relief

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the 2023 fiscal year budget bill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the fiscal year 2023 budget into law, including $1.8 billion in tax relief for families.

The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families with a historic $1.8...

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

“The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families and sets us up for a stronger fiscal future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Investments in stronger schools, modernized airports and newly paved highways, hundreds of thousands of well-paying infrastructure jobs, and a better funded pension system… these are the kind of priorities we can invest in when our state is governed responsibly.”

The budget includes funding for education, human services, law enforcement and violence prevention. It also puts $1 billion in the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the “rainy day” fund, for unforeseen emergencies.

