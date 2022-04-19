Heartland Votes
First monkey born since Primate Canopy Trails opened at zoo

Ficus is the first newborn since the primate canopy trails opened at the Saint Louis Zoo
Ficus is the first newborn since the primate canopy trails opened at the Saint Louis Zoo
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A male Guereza colobus monkey was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on March 21.

Ficus is the first newborn since the new Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails opened. The name continues the theme of tree-related names that he shares with his siblings Juniper, Willow, Hawthorn, and Teak.

“With the addition of Ficus, we now have a family of nine individuals, which is the largest group we have ever had at the Zoo,” Primate keeper Brooke Johnson said. “It is so fun to watch the family dynamic play out in this large family! The older siblings are learning necessary behaviors for becoming great mothers or fathers one day.”

Ficus and his family group can be seen at the canopy trail or at the Primate House.

