First Alert: Sunny & slightly warmer

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Patchy frost is possible this morning.

A freeze warning and frost advisory has been issued across the Heartland.

Cool northwesterly winds will keep temperatures below average today, but it will be slightly warmer in the mid and upper 50s.

Skies will be sunny for most of the day.

Clouds will increase later, which will help keep overnight temps in the 40s.

A few light showers are possible early Wednesday.

Rain and a few storm chances pick up during the afternoon and overnight hours into Thursday.

Severe weather is not expected.

A large warm up arrives near the end of the week. Temps will be back in the 70s and 80s!

