Face masks no longer required at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Lambert Airport announced on Tuesday, April 19 it will no longer enforce face mask requirements in airports.

The update is effective immediately.

While the airport will no longer require customers and employees to wear a face mask, anyone may choose to wear one voluntarily.

In the statement, they said traveling customers should check with their airlines and their destinations for any rules regarding face masks that may still be in place.

The Associated Press reported the decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created confusing rules for passengers.

The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation.

