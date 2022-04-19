Dispute over splat gun results in attempted murder charges, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department says a dispute over a “Splat Gun” turned into an attempted murder investigation last week resulting in the arrest of one of two suspects.

The incident happened Friday around 10:52 a.m in the area of Parks Thurmond.

Police say 21-year-old Miracle Randual approached the vehicle of an acquaintance and another family requesting a Splat Gun. A dispute over the gun began and ended with Randual being struck by the vehicle as the driver attempted to leave the scene.

That’s when Randual’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Tristen Pirtle, allegedly fired shots at the vehicle. Police say there were three victims inside including a 10-year-old child.

Five shell casings were collected from the scene but no one was injured.

Pirtle is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Randual is charged with three counts of assault and vandalism under $1,000.

Police are continuing to search for her. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 285-TIPS.

