Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used at area businesses.
The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video and images on its Facebook page.
They asked the public to contact them if they recognize the person and/or the vehicle in the images.
