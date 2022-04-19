Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used...
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used to buy items from area businesses.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used at area businesses.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video and images on its Facebook page.

They asked the public to contact them if they recognize the person and/or the vehicle in the images.

We would like you to look at this survivance video taken at a local business in Cape County. Let us forewarn by saying...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Some Heartland airports lifted their face mask requirement following a ruling on Monday.
Heartland airports lift face mask requirement
Governor JB Pritzker signed the fiscal year 2023 budget into law, including $1.8 billion in tax...
Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal budget bill, including $1.8B in tax relief
Three people were charged in connection with a Carbondale armed robbery investigation.
3 charged in connection with Carbondale armed robbery investigation
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the 2023 fiscal year budget bill.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs 2023 fiscal budget bill