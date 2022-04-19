Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after stolen credit cards used at area businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after stolen credit cards were used at area businesses.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video and images on its Facebook page.

They asked the public to contact them if they recognize the person and/or the vehicle in the images.

We would like you to look at this survivance video taken at a local business in Cape County. Let us forewarn by saying... Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

