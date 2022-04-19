Heartland Votes
Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests

Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all...
Donatela D. Sommesi (left), Miquail Langston (middle) and Christopher T. Whitehead (right) all of Carbondale, are accused of armed robbery and aggravated battery.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police say three people were arrested in connection with a drug deal that ended up with one person getting hurt.

Officers were called the 700 block of East Main Street at 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, April in reference to a victim of an armed robbery.

Police said the victim was injured during a suspected drug deal.

The victim was transported to a Carbondale hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Officers identified three suspects in their investigation.

Donatela D. Sommesi, 20, Miquail Langston, 20, and Christopher T. Whitehead, 19, all of Carbondale, were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Sommesi, Langston and Whitehead are all accused of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

