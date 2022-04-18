Tornado track confirmed in Dunklin County during Wednesday’s storms

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed Sunday night that a tornado traveled through Dunklin County during storms on Wednesday, April 13.

Survey crews report an EF0 tornado touched down at 2:50 p.m. in Mississippi County, Arkansas and traveled into Dunklin County.

The preliminary report shows the twister formed in the Garson area and damaged some trees. As it moved northeast across some fields, the storm rolled several pivot irrigation systems.

The tornado then crossed into Dunklin County, near County Road 645 and damaged a mobile home.

More pivot irrigations systems were damaged along Route K and County Road 626 and an outbuilding was damaged along County Road 655.

NWS says the tornado lifted as it moved into Hornersville.

No injuries were reported.

The path of the tornado measured 7.8 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards.

Peak winds were estimated at 85 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for approximately 8 minutes.

Two additional tornado tracks were found in northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel from the April 13th severe weather event. Another tornado track was extended in length. Thanks to @NOAANSSL for help with these surveys! https://t.co/UzHEFswaFv #mowx #arwx #midsouthwx — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 18, 2022

