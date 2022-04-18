Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say

Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”(Source: GoFundMe)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after California police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed during a meeting to buy a cell phone.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Joshua Simmons in a news release. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Friday found Simmons suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Simmons had arranged to buy a cell phone from 24-year-old Jose Bustamante Cardenas through an online marketplace app. During the transaction, an altercation led to the fatal shooting, according to police.

Cardenas was initially detained after contacting police and allegedly admitting his involvement in Simmons’ death. He was later booked on a murder charge and is being held on $2 million bail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week, police say.

A GoFundMe set up to cover Simmons’ funeral costs remembers the teen as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”

Simmons was only a week away from his 16th birthday when he was killed, KABC reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s office arrests one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries
At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
A McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder,...
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double murder
There could be a few rumbles of thunder with the heavier showers later this afternoon and...
First Alert: Chilly, damp Easter Sunday

Latest News

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed Sunday night that a tornado traveled through...
Tornado track confirmed in Dunklin County during Wednesday’s storms
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Governor: Missiles in western Ukrainian city kill 6
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico