SIC to break ground on Carmi training center

Pictured is an architectural drawing of what the new “Stanford D. Williams Career and Training...
Pictured is an architectural drawing of what the new “Stanford D. Williams Career and Training Center” will look like when completed after construction slated to wrap up in December 2023. The center will be a regional hub for career education such as welding, auto, CDL, and the trades.(Southeastern Illinois College)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will held for a new career and technical education center at Southeastern Illinois College.

The ceremony will be Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend. It will be held at the David L. Stanley White County Center, 1700 College Ave. in Carmi.

According to a news release from SIC, the new Stanford D. Williams Career and Training Center will be the regional hub for career and workforce educational needs in the northern region of SIC’s district.

They said it will initially include training for welding, commercial driver’s license and auto/diesel programs, as well as introductory trades education.

SIC said it anticipated two phases of the construction will be finished around December 2023.

They said state and local funds will be combined with a donation by Stan Williams for the project.

