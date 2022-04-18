Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Patchy frost possible tonight!

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/18.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another COLD night across the Heartland, with lows dropping to or close to freezing. There is an official Freeze Warning in Reynolds and Madison counties, but patchy frost is possible anywhere. The most likely areas will be in protected valleys, but it’s a good idea to protect those sensitive plants just in case! Lots of sunshine expected through the morning on Tuesday, but clouds push back in through the afternoon. Highs will still be below normal temperatures this time of year, in the upper 50s to lower 60s for much of the area. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through early Thursday. Then our warmup really starts with 80s possible Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect is not yet in custody.
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed
Joseph Shelly is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff’s office arrests one man, seek accused accomplice in Perry County burglaries
At approximately 4:18 a.m. one vehicle struck a woman, then a car, then a gas pump in the...
Overnight crash at Rhodes on South Sprigg Street leaves one hospitalized
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 4/18.
First Alert noon forecast 4/18
After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
Gradual Decrease In Clouds
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m.
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m.
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/17/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/17/22