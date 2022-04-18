Patchy frost possible tonight!

Another COLD night across the Heartland, with lows dropping to or close to freezing. There is an official Freeze Warning in Reynolds and Madison counties, but patchy frost is possible anywhere. The most likely areas will be in protected valleys, but it’s a good idea to protect those sensitive plants just in case! Lots of sunshine expected through the morning on Tuesday, but clouds push back in through the afternoon. Highs will still be below normal temperatures this time of year, in the upper 50s to lower 60s for much of the area. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through early Thursday. Then our warmup really starts with 80s possible Friday and Saturday.

