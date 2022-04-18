Paducah man accused of shooting another man during fight

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting another man during a fight early Saturday morning.

Hunter M. Smith, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.

According to Paducah police, they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Elmdale Road around 12:30 a.m. on April 16.

The 50-year-old victim told police he got into a physical fight with Smith at a friend’s apartment and Smith shot him in the abdomen.

When police interviewed Smith, they said he told them he had a gun in his hand while fighting with the victim. He told police the gun went off and he accidentally shot the victim.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital.

Smith was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

